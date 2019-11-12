Lesotho have called up five players from clubs in neighbouring South Africa in their squad to take on Sierra Leone and Nigeria at the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

The Basotho are away first in Freetown on Wednesday before hosting Nigeria next Sunday and coach Thabo Senong will be pleased striker Motebang Sera, who crossed the border at the start of the season to play for Bloemfontein Celtic scored recently although the coach has concerns.

“It’s a little bit unfortunate that our foreign based players are not getting any match minutes at the moment; Tshwarelo Bereng is the only one that is getting match minutes at Black Leopards,” Senong said.

Lesotho are hoping to break their duck and qualify for the Cup of Nations finals for the first time. In September they lost on the away goals rule over two legs to Ethiopia in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.