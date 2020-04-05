For the first time in the history of Nigeria, politicians patiently wait for and accept results they could not rig or manipulate in their favour. Surprisingly, none of them has attempted to approach any court to challenge the results declared so far by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in respect of tests conducted on the blood samples taken from them in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has left everybody, particularly the elite on tenterhooks.

When the Kaduna State result was announced, the incumbent governor, Nasir el-Rufai took commendable and gentlemanly step of accepting ‘defeat’ and announced the result himself on his verified Twitter handle. Thereafter, he went into quarantine. Equally, when the result for Bauchi State was announced, Governor Bala Mohammed accepted defeat and went into quarantine, to maintain peace and unity in the state.

At the Presidency, Mr. Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President also accepted defeat and went into isolation in order to ensure the safety of his family and other friends who had not yet picked up the infection from him.

After initial fears of undergoing the test, some members of the National Assembly, who had returned from overseas trips to Coronavirus hot zones in Europe and other places, eventually did the test. When the results proved to be positive for Coronavirus infection, they went into isolation.

Honestly, I am both surprised and gladdened by the ongoing demonstration of maturity by our politicians. The new character exhibited by our politicians has awakened the hope of our attaining a true One Nigeria, One Family, One Vision and One Mission. This new spirit will help as lot to improve the living standard of our people after the ongoing experience, if we hold on to the virtue exhibited by political elite.

We must continue hope and pray for better days ahead.

• Awunah Pius Terwase, wrote from Mpape, Abuja FCT