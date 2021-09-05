The first lesson here is that change is the only constant thing in life. In international relations and politics, there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies but permanent interests. When the deeds of Taliban pleased and favoured America against their enemy and rival, Russia, Taliban and Al-Queda adherents were freedom fighters. When Taliban and Al-Queda adherents started attacking America, they became terrorists. No nation should assist another to fight their opponents for the mere purpose of winning an ideological war because what goes round comes round. They may use the same weapon to fight you. Taliban fought Russia, they fought America, 20 years later, they are back in power in Afghanistan. They have inherited about $80b worth of American military weapons and hardwares.

Another lesson is that the state must be separated from religion. There can never be a holy state because God did not create it that way. In international politics, every state is a sinner. I recall President George Bush Snr, confessing to the whole world, after his presidency, that when he was the Director of CIA, they used to deploy the services of money and women to trap people who are the enemies of America. President Joe Biden, recently screamed to the whole world, after a terrorist group, ISIS-K, killed 13 US service men that America does not forgive or forget. That America will hunt down their enemies. These are the qualities of a mean, unforgiving and selfish person. Every nation on earth does it. Even God sanctioned that the State should have monopoly of force. Any religion therefore that allows itself to be united with the state risks being bastardised.

What the terrorists simply do now is to pre- tend that they are the purest breed of their religion in order to win the hearts and minds of the citizens only to unleash their venom on same citizens when they eventually take over power. When they take over power, the next group will come with a harsher brand of their religion and start eliminating the first group in order to win the citizens until anarchy prevails in the country. When Taliban was coming in initially, they were welcomed. But when they started governing and feeding the people with religion not food, people easily got fed up and was relieved whenAmerica took them out. ISIS-K is now trying to introduce even a harsher brand of Islam that will consume the Taliban and Afghanistan. They were all brought up by the Taliban. Time has come for the state to remove religion from the government. Religion is a personal thing and should remain so. Everyone must be allowed to go to heaven the way he chooses.