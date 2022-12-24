The just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar will remain the most spectacular and classic edition in the annals of the tournament. It is also the best in terms of organisation. Qatar invested not less than $220 billion in the Mundial with air-conditioned stadia and other attractions. The explosive and dramatic final match between Argentina and France, which ended 3-3 draw at full time and extra time of 120 minutes, will remain indelible in the minds of football lovers the world over.

After the pulsating and gruelling final match, which ended in penalty kicks, Lionel Messi’s Argentina clinched the trophy by defeating Kylian Mbappe’s France by 4-2. For Albiceleste Captain, Lionel Messi, winning the World Cup was a dream come true after a 36-year hiatus. Despite scoring a hat-trick at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Kylian Mbappe could not lead Les Bleus to another World Cup victory, having won it four years ago. Earlier, Croatia had beaten Morocco 2-1 to win the third place prize.

Mbappe also made history as the second player to score a hat-trick in men’s World Cup final. The Qatar World Cup saw a record 172 goals scored, beating the 171 scored in the1998 and 2014 editions. By winning the coveted trophy, Argentina got prize money of $42 million, France, $30 million, Croatia, $27 million, and Morocco, $25 million. All quarter-finalists got $17 million each, while Group stage teams got $13 million, respectively.

Messi won the Player of the Tournament award, Mbappe, the Adidas Golden Boot, Martinez, the Golden Glove and England, FIFA Fair Play award. Messi became the first player to score in every World Cup round and the first player to win the World Cup Player of the Tournament twice.

Morocco made history by becoming the first African country to reach the semi-final in the global football fiesta. While Senegal made it to the Round of 16 but was defeated 3-0 by England. Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana only struggled through the group stage.

We commend Argentina for winning the trophy with a scintillating performance over France. We also applaud the Atlas Lions of Morocco for making Africa proud. There are many lessons to learn from Qatar 2022, which the Super Eagles missed on account of ill-preparation and the politics of football administration in Nigeria. Team Morocco has eminently demonstrated that African football has come of age and that an African team can even win the trophy in the near future.

The upsets in the Mundial have shown that there are no underdogs or minions in the competition any longer. Argentina won the trophy probably because of their preparation and tenacity of purpose. For Lionel Messi, it was a task that must be accomplished. That can explain while he slept with the trophy overnight. He will never forget that memory and the miracle at Lusail Stadium, Doha, on Sunday. For Mbappe, it was a great disappointment as Les Bleus failed to win the trophy back-to-back. All the same, Mbappe has age on his side and more playing opportunities at the Mundial.

We believe that our football administrators in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must have learnt one or two lessons from the concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup and factor them in the preparations for the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Supers Eagles must not be absent at the 2026 Mundial.

They should not only be there but also aspire to win the trophy or reach the Team Morocco height. Missing in the Qatar edition of the World Cup was not good for Nigerian football. It was also not good for the Super Eagles. In the latest FIFA World ranking, the Super Eagles dropped three points from 32nd to 35th due mainly to the team’s failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup and failing to win any of their friendlies against Portugal and Costa Rica.

The Super Eagles came below Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Cameroon in Africa. The Atlas Lions of Morocco moved up 11 places to be ranked the best 11th team in the world and the best team in Africa. This is the time for Nigeria, NFF and the Super Eagles to commence the preparations for the 2026 Mundial.

There should be no margin for error this time round. The Jose Peseiro coaching crew has an urgent task to accomplish in qualifying the team for the next World Cup and progress beyond the Group stage. Let African teams wake up and bear in mind that an African team winning the World Cup is a possibility.