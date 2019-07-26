The leadership models I see in the Bible remain for me, the best template we need in our generation if we are to turn our nation around. Righteous governance is the ideal pattern we need, to take us out of the ditch and nobody embodies that type of governance more than Jesus, the three-dimensional shepherd.

I call him the three dimensional shepherd on account of three scriptures: In John 10:11, where Jesus called Himself the good shepherd; 1 Peter 5:4 identifies Him as the chief shepherd; in Heb. 13:20, He is called the great shepherd. Throughout His earthly ministry, Jesus proved to be all three types of shepherd or leader rolled into one.

The first thing about these three declarations of the leadership roles of Christ is that he did not just call Himself the good shepherd, He tells us why in John 10:11: He said, I am the good shepherd: “the good shepherd gives his life for the sheep,” He indeed, gave His life for His sheep; those are the people who accept Him as Lord and Saviour. This is the perfect example of sacrificial leadership. A good leader must be willing to sacrifice anything, including their own life, for their sake of the followers.

Every sacrifice involves the shedding of blood of either an animal or a human being. Jesus says, to qualify as a good leader, that person must be willing to lay down their life for the sake of the people. That is true leadership the hallmaker of a good leader.

Jesus spoke about another type of shepherd: “But he that is a hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees, and the wolf catches them, and scatters the sheep”. In Ps. 100:12. He went on to explain that the hireling flees, because he is an hireling (hired hand) who doesn’t care for the lives of the sheep. Most of our political leaders are hirelings, not leaders. Each time there was a coup in the past, our political leaders fled the country, leaving the people behind. They escaped to safe climes because they were hirelings, not good shepherds.

Most of our leaders today do not love the people at all. They only use them to get power. Imagine the scandalous salaries our lawmakers earn, yet it is a problem to pay N30,000.00 (Thirty Thousand Naira) minimum wage. Our leaders take care of their welfare and do not care about the people. True leaders sacrifice; ours don’t. Our leaders sponsor thugs to maim and kill to rig election. What sort of leaders are these?

Jesus said, he that doesn’t enter into the sheepfold by the door but climb up some other way to enter, is a thief and a robber – Jn. 10:1. That’s like saying all those who rig election to get power are robbers. These crooked leaders are not known by the people because they emerge with stolen mandates. So, they do not hear the voice of the people because the people did not elect them anyway. Jesus said, “I know my sheep and they know me and hear my voice”. Our leaders do not hear our cries (voice) because they forced their way into power, and we do not know each other, we never had a relationship. They forced themselves on the people.

There must be genuine bonding between a leader and those they lead. The sheep hears Jesus’ voice because they bond naturally. Jesus said in a parable that a shepherd left ninety-nine sheep and went out to look for only one that was missing – Matt. 18:12-14. Wao! Look at that! Jesus used that parable to show that God cares for every single soul so much so that He doesn‘t want any person to perish.

But here, our leaders do not care whether you live or die, so long as they and members of their families are safe. Thousands die daily in substandard hospitals while our leaders travel abroad on medical tourism to treat malaria and typhoid fever. In Pet 5:3-4, the Apostle, talking to leaders (shepherds), said: “Feed the flock of God, which is among you, taking the oversight (leadership) thereof, not by constraint, but willingly not for filthy lucre, but of a ready mind. Neither as being Lords (dictators) over God’s heritage, but being example to the flock (people).

Then, Peter added in the next verse v5: “and when the Chief shepherd (Jesus) shall appear (in His second coming), ye shall receive a crown that fedeth not away.” Any crown a leader gets now; any power, will ultimately fade away because it is for a season. Where are the leaders of yesterday? They are almost fogotten. The present leaders will likewise fade into oblivion when they leave office.

The only enduring crown a true leader can get is the one given by the Chief shepherd, the Lord Jesus when He comes back. Finally in Heb 13:20, Jesus is discribed as the Great shepherd of the sheep because of His mighty deeds on behalf of the people. He fed thousands, healed the sick, raised the dead and saved all sinners who accept Him as Lord and Saviour.

Greatness is never bought. Greatness can’t be forced; like Jesus, let your deeds make you great.

Weekend Spice: Failure is the greatest opportunity to know who I really am -John Killinger.

