And so as recorded by business reporters, last summer, shares in Thomas Cook were trading at just below 150p. But after a series of profit warnings, the price had fallen to just a fraction of that. Earlier this year, analysts at Citigroup bank described the travel firm’s shares as “worthless”.

The downward trends continued even as it was stated that in May, Thomas Cook reported a £1.5bn loss for the first half of its financial year, with £1.1bn of the loss caused by the decision to write down the value of My Travel, the business it merged with in 2007. Added to these facts is the fact that, it warned of “further headwinds” for the rest of the year and said there was “now little doubt” that Brexit had caused customers to delay their summer holiday plans. The egg heads in this company realising the inevitable fate that may befall it, started to figure out possible bailout op- tions which never worked any way. The reporters said that when it was becoming clear that it won’t survive for too long under its former identity, the company then put its airline up for sale in an at- tempt to raise badly-needed funds. Thomas Cook later announced it was in advanced talks with its banks and largest shareholder, China’s Fosun.

The troubled operator was said to have hoped to seal a rescue led by Fosun, but the creditor banks issued a last-minute demand that the travel company find an extra £200m, which it was un- able to do.The company’s boss, Peter Fankhauser, said the firm had “worked exhaustively” to salvage the rescue package and it was “deeply distressing” that it could not be saved. For Thomas Cook’s un- fortunate staff, customers and shareholders, his- tory has come full circle, so concludes a financial analyst who sounded apocalyptic.

Observers were quick to remind us that eight years ago, the company lurched perilously close to the edge of insolvency after trading turned sour. It was pulled back from the brink by an emergency loan from a group of banks, led by Royal Bank of Scotland – ironically the same bank whose demand for extra money appears to have sunk the company this time.

Onwubiko writes from Abuja