Popular actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her musician husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz, on Friday, August 23 marked their third wedding anniversary.

In the mood of the celebration, JJC shares with Inside Nollywood the fun and lessons learnt from his marriage to the thespian famously known as Jenifa.

“The moment I met Funke Akindele, I knew she was going to be my wife,” he said. “I told her that straight away the first time we met, but she didn’t believe me. Here we are today as one beautiful family.”

JJC continued: “Marriage to Funke has taught me to be patient. I needed to be patient and I have learned that a lot. Men and women are not from the same planet, but we both live on earth. A happy wife is a happy life.”

On how he felt welcoming a set of twin boys recently, the artiste said their birth had opened doors of blessings for the family. “Since the birth of the twins, everything has been double-double for us. My music business is going well. I have a complete beautiful family and everything is going smoothly for us.”