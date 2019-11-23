With the grand premiere of her first movie as a producer, Belinda Effah has joined the growing ranks of filmmakers in Nigeria.

While reeling out the lessons learnt from the experience, the Cross Rivers State-born Nollywood star says she’s overwhelmed as a debutant movie producer.

“Producing Miracle The Movie was a big life lesson. As a first time producer, I learned a lot. The experience taught me patience, maturity, love, understanding and a whole lot of things that I never knew. Dealing with human beings is one of the biggest challenges in life. Looking for money is another lesson of life. Putting things together is another issue. I matured overnight while producing this movie. It transformed me and made me to see life in another light. I had lots of transformational lessons,” she said.

Shedding more light on Miracle The Movie, which is set to hit cinemas nationwide from Friday, November 29, Belinda maintained that the movie, which took her a couple of years to shoot, is lesson-filled and a must watch for all.

“Miracle The Movie is a must watch. It tells the story of a girl who set out for the campus naïve, but with a mind to pursue her dreams. Guided by the teachings of her father, she faces a true test of strength, character and passion, as she is caught up in a deadly love triangle.

“This movie would convince you that miracles still exist, and we experience it all the time. So, we should always be grateful. It teaches that no matter the storms of life and challenges that come to you, you need to face them squarely. Don’t give up so easily, find your strength and move on. Using myself as an example, I draw my strengths from God. You need to find what to hold on to, to stay strong. If you see the movie, you’ll see the challenges she went through and how she weathered it all,” she explained.