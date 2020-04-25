If there is one lesson marriage has taught actress Uchenna Nnanna, who along with her husband, Richard Maduka celebrated six years of marital bliss recently, it is patience.

She told Inside Nollywood: “The journey has been so amazing. It’s been six years of God’s faithfulness, mercy, protection, blessings and favours. Though, we have had some challenges, I will score our (marital) journey 90 percent. Marriage has taught me to always be patient, the same thing for motherhood. I love my husband so much because his love and care for me and our children is top notch.”

The mother of two, however, said that she and her family have been coping well with the COVID-19 lockdown.