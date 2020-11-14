Having embraced the limelight in 1998, the thespian took a break from the industry a few years ago to raise a family. And now, she’s back with plenty lessons learnt from being a mother.

“I left the industry for a while because I had to travel to USA to have my baby. I stayed there for some time before I came back. It was a beautiful experience becoming a mother, especially in the labour room. It is just an amazing work of God, bringing another life to your family and the world. Motherhood has taught me a lot about life; it has taught me patience, standing up for yourself and kids, and to have more love. I am now more outspoken for the benefit of my children. I am outspoken in all ramifications, like you’ve got to be a warrior and a conqueror,” she said.

However, bouncing back to the screen for the love of her fans was a smooth ride for the Imo State-born diva. “When I got back, there were lots of new faces and good ones too. But once you are good, you are good and once you are loved, you are loved. It’s a gift that no one can take away from you. By the grace of God, it was smooth coming back,” she enthused.

Asked if she would consider re-marriage since her first union crashed shortly after the birth of her first daughter, Alisigwe countered, “Who told you I am or not in marriage? Sorry, I don’t discuss my private life. People can believe what they choose to believe. Never mind asking, I don’t like discussing my private affairs, and won’t!”