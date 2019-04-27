Former husband to actress Toyin Abrahams, Adeniyi Johnson, has revealed the lessons he learnt from his first marriage.

Johnson, whose marriage to Abrahams hit the rocks a few years ago, tied the knot with Seyi Edun in a quiet ceremony last year.

According to the actor, his marriage has taught him lots of lessons, despite being accused of all sorts of bad things.

“People keep pointing accusing fingers at me like ‘he has a broken marriage, he couldn’t manage a home; he had a second marriage before 40 and all sorts’. Yes, I concur but do you know God uses the foolish things of this world to confirm the wise. Lots of inventors and great men at some point in life had setbacks. What I went through might have happened so I could learn some lessons or be motivated. People are free to pass judgment only if their journeys have been smooth or went as planned. As ugly as a mango tree looks, we all love the fruits,” he said.

Continuing, the comic actor maintained that he is not letting his past weigh him down. “Last Sunday, I stood and anchored the black tie event strictly for couples. I shared experiences and gained experiences. I can’t keep looking back,” he posited.