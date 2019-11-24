The Presidency, through an aide, has given an informal response to the US indictment of Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema on criminal fraud charges, suggesting that the airline mogul answer to the charges for which he has been accused.

This was contained in a tweet storm by Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media.

1. I do not understand what Pres. @MBuhari has to do with Mr. Onyema of Airpeace being indicted and charged in the USA. According to our Attorney General, the Fed. Govt. has not even been informed of the situation. American laws go after those who BREAK them

What a man sows…. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 24, 2019

2. How much has Nigeria invested in the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, NDDC & 13% derivation funds?

All, mostly in a black hole Do we know the extent of poverty, ignorance & disease in the Niger Delta?

Please let America too help us see how Niger Delta underdeveloped Niger Delta — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 24, 2019

3. Those of us from the Niger Delta who are the direct beneficiaries of the sufferings that emanated from the looting of our wealth, will tackle them. It's our war that is being fought. Laws, Nigerian or American, go after those who break them so we must mind our business. QED! — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 24, 2019

4. We are smarter now than ever before. Gradually, the scales of tribalism, religious affinity and political loyalty, are falling off our eyes and being replaced by Nigerianism. 🇳🇬Nigerians are not keen on tales by the moonlight.

Let him Return to America and face his accusers! — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 24, 2019