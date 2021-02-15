From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has urged the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to hasten the recruitment of operatives into the South West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, and allow it to commence operations in earnest.

The monarch said Amotekun is needed to help in curbing incessant herders/farmers clashes, which, according to him, had led to several killings and destruction of property.

Olugbenle made the call on Sunday when the Ogun State government delegation and representatives of security agencies visited him in his palace, as part of efforts to find lasting solution to the protracted clashes between herders and farmers in Ogun State, particularly in Yewa North and South local government areas.

The delegation, comprising commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Information and Strategies, Afolabi Afuape and Waheed Odusile respectively, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Sola Subair, Special Assistant to the governor on Inter-ethnic Affairs, Hadi Sanni, and representatives of security agencies had, on Sunday, commenced what they described as ‘fence mending and confidence building; visits to some communities affected by the clashes.

The monarch, who described clashes between herders and farmers as common across the country, noted that the crisis in Ogun State had

become so pronounced and taken dangerous dimensions recently.

While stressing his call for the immediate take-off of the Amotekun corps, the Olu of Ilaro, however, said traditional rulers, who understand local terrains, must be involved in the selection of process of its operatives.

“The state governor has done well by putting in place mechanism to address this problem of herders/farmers clashes, but I want to plead

with him to commission the Amotekun corps. “When doing this, all critical stakeholders, including the traditional rulers, should be

involved in recommending people who know the terrains. Round pegs should be put in round holes,” the monarch said.

Earlier, Afuape said though the farmers/herders clash was a national problem, the state government was looking at ways of finding

enduring solutions to the challenges.

Also, Odusile appealed to the people not to take laws into their hands, but to allow the security agencies and the traditional rulers to handle the situation.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Subair said a joint security task force that will be stationed in the affected areas would take off next week, just as the Amotekun corps would begin operations soon.