“And they thirsted not when he led them through the Deserts: he caused the waters to flow out of the rock for them: he clave The rock also, and the waters gushed out.” Isaiah 48:21

Do you want to succeed and move to the next level and have made plans to actualize this laudable desire? As you know, it is not enough to start a thing, you must purpose in your heart to end well too. If you must accomplish your plans, there is need to put God on the ‘Driver’s Seat’ of your activities. There is need to seek God’s face, do not be presumptuous. You need God’s guidance in your choice of work, business or profession.

Seek God’s Face

Are you contemplating a new business? Are you entering a new business or personal relationship or do you intend to establish your own ministry this year? If your answers to these questions are positive, I urge you to allow God to direct you.

Students who are seeking admissions to institutions of higher learning must ask God to lead them in their choice of institutions or careers. Your grade in West African School Certificate Examination or any other examination may not provide a conclusive proof of the career God intends that you should pursue.

Young men and women who desire to relocate to foreign countries should first seek God’s face before taking such an important decision. Perhaps, the reason the Embassy of your country of choice refused you entry visa could be that you did not allow God to guide you before applying for visa.

Why do you need God’s leading?

First, God is your creator and owns the universe; He is the one who knows the beginning and ending of your life. He knows what everybody does not know about you because God is omniscient. “He revealeth the deep and secret things; he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him”. Daniel 2:22. He is the ultimate giver of wisdom. You should trust God because all through the Ages, whenever God promised a thing, he will bring it to pass. Luke 1:45.

God’s Command

You need to accept God’s leading because God’s requires us so to do. “Thus, saith the Lord, thy Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel; I am the Lord thy God which teacheth thee to profit which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go.” Isaiah 48:17. Any business that you entered into without God’s approval is sure to lead to losses or frustration. When you are thinking of introducing a new product or expanding your market you surely need God’s guide. You need God to tell you when it is the right time to take important investment decisions.

David Sought God’s Face

David had his own fair share of disappointments in life. In the account recorded in First Samuel Chapter 30, David suffered humiliation in the hands of the Amalekites. The enemies of the people of God invaded David’s territory in Ziklag and totally destroyed the city and took hostage, two of David’s wives. Although depressed and dejected, David nevertheless “encouraged himself in the Lord his God”. (1 Samuel 30:6).

David knew that there was nothing he probably would achieve if he continues to bemoan the bitter experience. So, when he got himself together, David was reported to have “Enquired at the Lord, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? Shall I overtake them? And he (God) answered him, pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them and without fail recover all.” 1 Samuel 30:8.

It is not just that God assured David that he would succeed in his military expedition, this was brought to pass in verse 18 thus: “And David recovered all that the Amalekites had carried away: and David rescued his two wives.” As you commit yourself to seeking and obeying God’s leading, He will give you great restoration in Jesus name.

There is Time for Everything

It is instructive to note in this story that there is an appropriate time and strategy for dealing with problems confronting every living being. God is the only One who knows the time that is appropriate and the method that suits every occasion. Therefore, it is destructive to rely absolutely on one’s experience, knowledge or strengths when taking an important personal or business decision. Never you lean on your own understanding because it could fail you.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse your heart with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]