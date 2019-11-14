The senior pastor of peace and holiness international church. Pst E.A Oladimeji, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

Oladimeji who made this statement in his sermon focuses on “Conquering more territories”. In Joshua 13:1-6 God said to Joshua “Now Joshua was old and stricken in years and the Lord said to him, Thou art old and stricken in years and there remaineth yet very much land to be possessed.

there is something amazing about our God, He’s too faithful to walk with you and then leave you halfway. Despite that Joshua was old, God was still making known to him of the very much land yet to be possessed.

The truth is that our God is more delighted in our full victory, over Sin, Sickness, Poverty, Enemies and he therefore wants us to be fruitful and have dominion over every area of life. Genesis 1: 28.

WHAT IS A TERRITORY? According to the English dictionary, it defines the word territory as:

*A region, country or a district. (Joshua 13:2-5)

*A location or space logically owned by someone.

* An area under control of a governing entity. (every territory has powers that control and determines what happens there)

* An area consistently under defense against strangers. ( Daniel 10:12-13)

* Part of public place an organization has exclusive rights.

THREE THINGS ABOUT A TERRITORY

Territories can be taken over (i.e to conquer a territory), Territories can be recovered Territories can be sustained.

To be able to conquer more territory or do more in life, the first and best victory is to conquer yourself. Very often a change of self is more needed than a change of environment. Why? Only you can hold yourself back.

Only you can stand in your own way and Only you really know enough about yourself. Therefore, if you MUST CONQUER more territories for yourself then you must listen and lift up your eyes and see what God has set before you. Genesis 13:14-15;

Revelation 3:8 God is ever ready to bring to pass what he has promised. Stay out of your own way and fight that voice that constantly causes you to doubt and the time to act is now. Listen to God’s voice that says “with Him you can” The fear you fear is only inside yourself and it’s nowhere else.

TERRITORIES TO BE CONQUERED, RECOVER AND SUSTAINED thou art old and stricken in years and there remaineth yet very much land to be possessed.

TERRITORIES TO CONQUER

Conquer the territory of sin as this is a must to do. Rom. 6:14 Conquer the territory of Sickness and disease Conquer the territory of Poverty Conquer the territory of Prayerlessness.

TERRITORIES TO RECOVER

The territories of Holiness The territories of Evangelism and prayer The territories of Unity

TERRITORIES TO SUSTAIN

Territories of Good relationship Territories of Good marriage Territories of Good Happiness Territories of Good Obedient

The word of God says ‘Hope does not make shame…but hope without efforts is fallacious.

Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 10:3 For though we walk in the flesh we do not war after the flesh. All our territories are spiritual and our good God has provided all things that pertain to our victory through our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.