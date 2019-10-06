The general oversea of Peace and Holiness International Ministry has appealed to Nigerians to pray more for the country for her to win the fight against insurgency and also keep their hope arise for better days ahead.

Pastor Oladimeji, who made this statement on Sunday at the grand finale of Jesus conference 2019 at the church headquarters in Lagos emphasizes the need for Christians to be prayerful and worn Christians to stop pronouncing negative things about the country saying the power of death and life is in the tongue and we should always have hope in God.

Pastor Oladimeji said that the country was going through difficult times, adding that prayer was the only key to solving the menace.

“The country is not where it should be, so I implore everyone to focus more on praying for the nation and being good to each other.

“We have a lot of natural resources and we are blessed. We just need to be more prayerful.”

Oladimeji added that the title of the conference “Let Hope Arise,” was carefully chosen, in the belief that the teachings at the conference would touch lives.

“No matter the situation in the country or your life, you need to stand your ground and have faith that everything will be fine. He said very soon they will be a new Nigeria