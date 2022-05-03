The Jack-Rich Patriots, a body canvassing the election of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, Mr. Tein T.S Jack-Rich, has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr. The body asked Muslims to let love lead in all activities and emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed through sacrifice, sharing and peaceful co-existence.

The body, in a statement by its secretary-general, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, called on Nigerians in general to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of the country through good governance and service to humanity.

