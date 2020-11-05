Hey there. I’m Eddy. Welcome onboard. You might be wondering who I am.

Well I’m your regular guy. Nigerian. Last child of five. A lover of the Piano, Video games, Video editing and your Publisher.

I am not here to talk about myself, rather to inspire you, make you believe in yourself and help you scale life’s barriers (especially in travels, career, studies and mentorship) so you too can be able to inspire others.

I have traveled a bit and worked with a lot of local and global institutions. I am also the CEO of iGroup Nigeria (Operating iSMS Nigeria, iStore Nigeria, iTravel Nigeria) and iTravel Canada.

A lot of people know me for my motivational spirit, humor and positive vibes. I detest dishonesty to the core.

My ultimate aim is to leave the world better than I met it.

Feel free to reach out to me:

Website: www.eddyosaman.com

Instagram: @eddyosaman

Facebook: @osamaneddy