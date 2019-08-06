Defender, Kenneth Omeruo has asked Chelsea to allow him join CD Leganes, with the Liga side willing to have him on a permanent basis from the new season.

Omeruo spent the whole of last season at the Madrid club and has made his intentions of moving on from Chelsea seven years since joining, but is yet to make a senior team appearance.

Leganes tabled an initial bid for the Nigeria international that has been rejected by Chelsea, who are holding out for more.

Footballlive.ng understands that the Liga side will send in an improved offer for the €5 million-rated defender.

“Yes, Leganes is a team that I want to be part of because the manager trusts me so much and wants to give me a lot of opportunities. I’m happy that they are putting efforts and they have increased their offer,” the 25 year-old confirmed.

“ I hope Chelsea works with them and makes the deal happen.”

Meanwhile, hours after rejecting an offer from CD Leganes for Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, news have filtered in that Chelsea are now prepared to let the Nigerian go for a fee in the region of €4.6 million.

According to Evening Standard, Leganes, where the centre back spent last season on loan, are ready to raise their bid to €4.6 million.

It’s unclear whether Chelsea will consider that good enough, especially now he is accumulating regular Nigeria starts, but it will certainly be closer to what they’re expecting.