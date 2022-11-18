From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The wife of the Vice President, Oludolapo Osinbajo, at the Aretean School in Abuja, yesterday, admonished Nigerian children to believe in themselves.

Osinbajo, while inspecting the scholars, said education is beyond the four corners of the classrooms, describing it is a way of life that unlocks one’s potential.

She stressed that no one can talk down on any individual without their permission , adding that being a decent, dependable person in society is more important than simply having a degree, a master’s degree or a doctorate.

“Nobody can make you lower than you are without your permission, refuse to give permission to those who think you can’t do it.”, she stressed. Never believe the lies that you can’t make it. You are shining stars and you can make it only if you believe, she stated.

She, therefore appealed with teachers to be careful in handling the children, stating that they should count it as a privilege to be part of the stories of Nigeria’s further leaders.

The President Aretean School, Uloma Rochas Nwosu expressed confidence that the presence of the Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria would have a great impact on the scholars.

“Apart from being the wife of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oludolapo Osinbajo has been a great role model to our scholars, hence, the desire to invite her to our prestigious school has always been at the top of our list of guests.