From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa at the weekend has called on the people of Isoko in the state to bury their differences and unite for the peace and development of the area.

Okowa urged them to be re-united by the death of the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere who represented Isoko North till his death in January, 2021.

He made the call at the funeral of the late politician which held at Akiewhe-Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area.

Inter-communal clashes have become rampant in recent times in the two local governments that make up Isoko land in the state.

Okowa said Owhefere was a bridge-builder and worthy son of the Isoko nation, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state through his many accomplishments in law-making.

The governor stated that the deceased was a trustworthy and dependable friend, who never betrayed his friends.

He urged the people to shun disunity and work in the interest of their land. “I have come to realise that I have a very special love for the Isoko people and it’s important we know that it’s only in an environment of peace that we can grow together. “Let Tim’s death unify the Isoko people. There is no amount of land that is worth the blood of an Isoko son because when you have settled, the lives lost can’t be replaced. “Tim is gone but we must come to realise that it’s only the Lord that knows when it’s best for us to go. He was a worthy son of Isoko nation, a strong man and bridge-builder in the governance of Delta,” Okowa stated.