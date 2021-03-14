Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa at the weekend has called on the people of Isoko in the state to bury their differences and unite for the peace and development of the area.
“I have come to realise that I have a very special love for the Isoko people and it’s important we know that it’s only in an environment of peace that we can grow together.
“Let Tim’s death unify the Isoko people. There is no amount of land that is worth the blood of an Isoko son because when you have settled, the lives lost can’t be replaced.
“Tim is gone but we must come to realise that it’s only the Lord that knows when it’s best for us to go. He was a worthy son of Isoko nation, a strong man and bridge-builder in the governance of Delta,” Okowa stated.
Earlier in a sermon titled “Living with the consciousness of the reality of life,” Bishop of Oleh Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd John Aruakpor, called on all to live with the mindset that there was life outside physical death.
Aruakpor said that the best time to repent was now as there was no repentance in the grave.
He described late Owhefere as a man that lived his life for the service of God and humanity and urged all to immortalize him by embracing Christ “who is the owner of everything including life that men enjoy today”.
Aruakpor harped on the need for the people of Isoko to put the interest of the area above self, stressing that the quest for who to occupy vacant position resulting from the demise of the lawmaker should not tear them apart.
The cleric called on the political class to work as a family for accelerated transformation of the state.
