However, on a sad note, there is a huge decline in the patronization of artists for their services today. The worst hit are the Fine artists (who are mainly painters and scuptures). It is not that these artists are not getting commissions from time to time, but the commissions are coming in inadequately and not consistent. As a result, artists can stay for weeks running into months without commissions. As saddening as these situation is, it appears as if commercial fine art business may fizzle out if care is not taken. Most people today, whenever they hear the words «Artists», «Fine artist», or maybe «Visual artist», they will ask themselves derogatorily «what can the artist give me if not a drawing or painting?» They are only limiting what an artist could do to just drawing and paintings!

Unfortunately, artists today are not revered. They are not classed in the league of doctors, engineers

or even lawyers. As a result of this stereotyping treatment, many people undervalue artists and their works. Many of our artists are undervalued because most people don›t understand the level of stress, skills and hardwork needed to create an amazing and excellent artwork. They also don›t seem to know that most of the materials needed to create masterpieces or valuable works are expensive. They kind of think it is

all easy and cheap, and that they can come and just underprice the works or the service of the artist. It is really pitiable. Would it not have been better if everybody can either draw, paint, or sculpt? Since such cannot be possible as everyone has their gifts, why then are artists being undervalued?