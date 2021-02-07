The recent bloody confrontation between Nigerian soldiers and a group believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), which led to loss of some lives and wanton destruction of property in Orlu area of Imo State is highly deplorable. It will be recalled that the ESN was recently established by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the wake of the rising insecurity in the southeast geo-political zone.

Following the reported degeneration of law and order in the area, Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew (6pm to 6am) in some local government areas in Orlu senatorial district to prevent the situation from escalating to other parts of the state. They included Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre local government areas.

Although what led to the gory incident is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the long standing frosty relationship between the Nigerian military and the banned separatist group, IPOB, and other factors might have led to the avoidable fracas. The failure of intelligence and the inability of the police to wade in and control the situation might have escalated it.

Besides, the Orlu incident is a pointer to the subsisting cat and mouse relationship between the Nigerian military and civilians which became manifest following the unfortunate Nigerian civil war of 1967-1970. Ever since the end of that fratricidal war, the relationship between the military and the civilian population has not been so cordial and peaceful in some parts of the country.

The situation was also not helped by the long period of military dictatorship and its attendant consequences. The Orlu mayhem may also have underscored the general insecurity, rising youth unemployment and political alienation of some sections of the country. We decry the Orlu mayhem and the degeneration of security, which led to the killing of people and burning of public assets, farms and businesses in the area.

We also condemn the harassment of civilians and abuse of their human rights during the mayhem. There is urgent need for the government of Imo State to institute a probe panel to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident with a view to forestalling such in future, while those responsible for the fracas must be brought to book. The outcome of the probe must be made public.

We commend the state government for its prompt intervention and preventing the situation from degenerating into anarchy. The Orlu killing is a sad reminder of similar incidents in Okigwe in 2003. Onitsha, Asaba, Aba, Umuahia, Owerri, Enugu, Abakaliki, Nsuka and Oji River had witnessed such killing episodes.

Now that peace has returned to the troubled areas in Orlu zone, we believe that this is the time Igbo leaders should start engaging the youths in fruitful dialogue on how best to move the zone forward. There is no doubt that youth unemployment is very high in the zone. We, therefore, call on the South East governors to dialogue with the youths in the zone with a view to attending to their needs, in terms of political inclusion and economic empowerment.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other leadership groups in the zone must begin to have productive engagements with Igbo youths to stem the tide of restiveness in the zone. The Orlu incident is a pointer that all is not well in the zone. There is need for attitudinal changes between the leaders in the zone and those they are leading. There is no denying the fact that industrialisation is very low in the zone as well as infrastructural development. The unbridled migration of the people of the zone to other parts of the country and even outside our shores can be traced to the non-industrilisation of the South East.

We appeal to all parties involved in the incident to sheathe their swords and embrace peace. Orlu has experienced instability in recent times. Public assets destroyed in the area during the EndSARS protests, last year, are yet to be rebuilt. Further destruction in the city would be too much for the government and the people to bear. The Orlu mayhem is an indication of some security lapses that require urgent attention. However, we caution against the use of soldiers in managing such civil matters in future.