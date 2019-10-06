“Does he who disciplines nations not punish”? Psm 94:10a

Nigeria, our country, has just marked her 59years of existence as an independent sovereign nation. Like other nations she has made progress with lingering challenges.

The Scripture commands that we should pray “for those who are in authority” at all levels of governance, (1 Timothy 2:1-8):

And that we should seek the peace of the nation and pray for it, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. (1 Timothy 2:2), (Jer 29:7).

On a daily basis let us pray for our nation and our leaders: That God should guide them, protect them and increase their wisdom.

Solomon: King David noted was a wise young man before he ascended the throne of as king over Israel. (1 kgs 2:9)

On becoming king of Israel, Solomon realized that his wisdom was not sufficient to move Israel forward. He asked God for wisdom rich and big enough to govern the state of Israel.

Our leaders at various levels need the wisdom of God to move Nigeria forward: This is because Nigeria is a big and complex nation.

It requires Solomonic wisdom and political will to fix Nigeria.

“If any of you, lack wisdom, let him ask God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him”. James 1:5

Let us also pray to God to touch our people particularly our youths and elders to pray more for the prosperity of the nation. If it is well with Nigeria, it will be well with all of us.

The blame game will not solve or take us anywhere. We should love ourselves and eschew hate speeches.

God has said in his word that if we will truly pray: He will hear us from heaven and answer our prayers and heal our land of corruption, armed robbery, banditry, Kidnapping, random killing etc.

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven” (2 chr 7:14)

Let us not give up in calling on the Almighty God to hear our collective prayers for Nigeria and our leaders. Our collective prayers will make great difference in Jesus mighty name.

Let us also pray for the various communities where we live and do business. The Bible teaches us that God controls all nations. He made all nation (Arts 17:26). He is the governor of all nations. (Psalm 22:28) and he determines the boundaries of nations. (Duet. 32:8)

He makes nations great and make nations small. Small in size and in population, Israel is one of the most powerful nations on earth.

Believe it or not Nigeria will be very great. God determines the greatness of nation through the efforts and prayers of the people. Let us also pray for the nation of Israel for God promised to prosper those who love and pray for Israel. (Psalm 122:6)

Let us not be tired in prayers for Nigeria. Abraham prayed and interceded for Sodom and Gomorrah (Gen 8:16-26)

Moses also prayed and persuaded God not to destroy Israel because of their sin (Exo 32:9-14). Samuel Prayed for Israel and God Judged her enemies (1 Sam 7:9-10).

God will put this nation on a solid foundation of peace and prosperity in Jesus name.