The newly consecrated Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Aba, Most Rev. Prof. Augustine Echema has called on Nigerians in all walks of life to emulate Mr. Peter Obi.

He spoke yesterday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Aba during his first mass as the Bishop of the Diocese.

The Cleric who revealed that he was always awed by Obi’s simplicity and humility, said he remained one politician he wished other politicians should emulate in politics and others emulate in the simplicity of his life and his constant efforts to enrich humanity.

He was confident that if given the opportunity of service, humanity will benefit from his selflessness and great understanding of leadership and what it entails.

The Papal Nuncio to Trinidad and Tobago, Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu thanked Obi and Abaribe for their faithfulness to the right cause. He said Obi had remained a reference point for good governance.

Obi, who was in the company of Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, said Nigeria was at crossroads due to cumulative years of failed leadership. Besides electing those who understand leadership, Obi also called on Christians to pray to God to soften the hearts of leaders so that they will realize that public money is specifically for public service.