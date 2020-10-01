Former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged the political class to review critically the underlying concerns of Nigerians believed to be aggravating agitations, ethno-religious conflicts and insecurity in the country.

Such concerns he pointed out as restructuring, unemployment, income inequalities, imbalance in the distribution of social amenities, perceived marginalisation and inadequate infrastructures among others.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate the nation’s 60th anniversary, Senator Mark stressed that the road map to our development is to identify and genuinely address those ills militating against it.

“Until the issues agitating Nigerians are addressed in a manner that gives every citizen security and a sense of belonging, the quest for peace, unity and development may just be a mirage,” Mark stated.