Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to come together as one family and join force in moving the state forward.

“Once our unity is firm, our purpose is strong and our determinations unshakable, the public will find it easier to key into our agenda and be dedicated to our creed. We all need to come together and work towards a state that’s economically and socially vibrant, peaceful and secure,” he said.

Shaibu assured members the resolve of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration to entrench the PDP core value of accountability.

“It behoves on all of us to abort the reign of the APC in Edo State as PDP remains the most vibrant platform at the disposal of the public,” he said.

Senior Special Assistant to the deputy governor on Media, Benjamin Atu, who spoke for his boss, said: “Obaseki has performed as a governor and has exceeded expectations. Obaseki has learned so many things and is exposed to governance so he is not a novice in the management of resources.”