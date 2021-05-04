Crowned Queen of Little Miss Damsel, 2020, has charged kids to celebrate the achievements of other children, as this is a means of uplifting themselves.

Queen Biobele Longjohn stated this, in a post on her social media page, @littlemissdamselnigeria, when she attended a children’s empowerment programme in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

For you to be go far in life, you must celebrate the achievements of others. Even as we gather here to train our minds on the future, let us enlighten ourselves on what it also means to achieve great things.

When you see kids strive to achieve so much, you must also strive to succeed. As young minds, we could also look at great men and women who have succeeded in their fields of endeavours, and make them our Role Models.

These men and women are people we can take as Mentors and Role Models. As kids, when we are taking over the leadership structure of our county, we should be prepared for leadership.

Every child should be challenged to succeed, and parents should also encourage their wards, that success comes with hard work and commitment, not mere wishes, she said.

I WANT TO BE A SUPER MODEL

The Rivers State born kid model, and Influencer, stated recently that, she is aiming at becoming a super model in future.

In a post she made on her social media page, @littlemissdamselnigeria, Biobele said, since I won the little miss Damsel Nigeria 2020, I have had lots of encouragements from top models.

Biobele who hails from Kalabari Buguma, Asari ‐ Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, said, it is not something you sleep or lie low, if you want to break even, and be a success in the industry.

I am a child, with much prospects in the entertainment sector. If I keep doing my best, I’ll create an upset in the modelling industry.

Top Entertainers have been encouraging me to stay focus and not be distracted. Combining academics with modelling, is a huge task.

Biobele who was recently Crowned little miss Damsel Nigeria 2020, said, I am working daily, to ensure that I emerge the best wherever I find myself.

I hope that I’ll win more awards and sign on for top brands, and also win modelling competitions and bring back honours to my family, my state and the Country, Biobele stated.

Rapists should be tried in special courts -Queen Biobele

Queen Biobele Longjohn, recently advised the leadership structure in Nigeria, to try rapists in special courts.

She was reacting on her social media page @littemissdamselnigeria, to the rising cases of rape in our society today.

Queen Biobele said, the delay in dispensing justices in regular courts, could pose as a threat to our judicial system.

According to Biobele, when Rapists see that on weekly basis, others are convicted, some to life imprisonment, others to death, we would have a reduction in cases.

Minors are got through sexual harrasments from Adults who ought to protect them. It is sad that a 50year old man could want to have carnal knowledge of a child.

The government should help us tackle this menace, and rid our society of despicable characters, because, it doesn’t boost the moral of a child who has been a victim.

Members of the public owe us a duty as children, to protect us, and not vilify kids, because, we are growing, and we only learn from what we experience in the society, Queen Biobele said.