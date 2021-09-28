By Ahmad Dan-Wudil

Many persons might be wondering why I am all out campaigning for Dr. Abdulaziz Yari. I have no option than to go for one with a proven track record., an aspirant that has demonstrated over time that perfection is not just a word. In simple terms, Dr. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is the most prepared candidate for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has the most recent experience and the most passion.

Talking about preparedness, there is no gainsaying the fact that Yari is way ahead of others. He pledged to serve his party (ANPP, as it was then in 1999) than to go for executive or representative position. Do you know why? Because he wanted to ensure his party functioned effectively first.

Yari was one of the founding fathers of the APC. The history of the APC would not be complete without mentioning his name. If we need to get it right, then we have no other option than to support Yari.

Also, Yari has the most vast experience when it comes to party affairs. He was one-time party secretary, party chairman and party national financial secretary.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) came into prominence during his time as chairman. The Nigerian Governor’s Forum got its own office at Maitama, Abuja, during his time. Before him, NGF rented an office in Asokoro, Abuja. In fact, he transformed the NGF to the point that everybody now wants to associate with it. Apart from this, the NGF became one and united during his time; all the time, he was seen moving around the country to ensure that the Nigerian governors are united to the extent that they can all sit and work together for the benefit of all Nigerians without considering their political differences.

Dr. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar remains the best governor Zamfara State ever had. Zamfara State, under his watch, performed well economically. He left over N14bn in the state’s treasury when he left office! APC surely needs this sort of experience; that is why Yari is the right choice.

Furthermore, the passion of Dr. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar for APC Activities is so infectious. There is hardly any APC occasion wherein Yari does not participate. People who work with him testify to the fact that he is caring; he is sociable and his door is always open. This can be extended to the APC.

In conclusion, I make bold to say that APC needs Yari at this time. Yari can bring back the lost glory through his well known passion, recent experience and preparedness. I enjoin all members of APC to join in changing the narrative by voting for Yari as the APC national chairman.

