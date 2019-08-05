Nigeria is like a sick child destined to die. The more treatment she receives, the more complications she develops. Of late, the country has been on edge and even now nobody can definitely predict that Nigeria’s survival is assured. Nobody can explain why, despite the country’s intractable multifaceted problems in these dire times, we are opening more flanks of dissension via banditry, Ruga settlement, kidnap-for-ransom and total disregard for all that life holds sacred. There is palpable fear that there is deliberately foisted purely expansionist plot by the Fulani to Islamise or Fulanise the country. They say this was exactly how former Christian communities like Turkey, Iraq and others, became bastions of the Islamic faith. Even the way Europe is caving in to the Crescent makes the hearts of the faithful to palpitate with fear.

Forgive me, however, if I differ from the popular view. I do not see anything wrong in what Muslims are doing; they have a right to propagate their Islamic religion and win converts, just as I have the right as a Christian adherent to propagate mine. Ironically, while I see them as unbelievers, they too see me as one, in their own light. It depends on me now to convince them of the superiority of my God and vice versa. My problem with them, however, is conversion by coercion, especially in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria. This is what has crested the tension and will definitely burn down this country and nothing can extinguish it once it starts. There is danger in the land, as terrorism is being pushed southwards by acts of deliberation or omission. The highways are under siege by Fulani herdsmen and other criminals posing as herdsmen to perpetrate evil and heighten tension. Recently, it was the turn of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter. Then the killing of a Catholic priest in Enugu, alongside abduction of members of The Redeemed Christian Church of God. The authorities should come up with better strategies to snatch the country back from the fangs of the hyena. Arresting Sowore and other protesters will not cover the fact that this nation is sliding downhill to Rwanda.

However, the thrust of this article is to needle the conscience of Christians to life. They need not fear any invidious agenda against them but should rather be more concerned about the rot within.

Are some of the imps quarantined with vanishing cartons of condom inside little brother naija sin house not ‘Christians’? Will the fame-seeking housemates not become stars to be accorded special place at church services when they emerge? And won’t their ‘Christian parents’ receive them back with pride? How many mosques celebrate such depravity? How many imams flaunt private jets and vulgar wealth while poor congregants are milked dry? How many brothers truly care for that out-of-school child and poor widow out there? How many ‘Christians’ have denied the Lord in exchange for filthy Arabian dollar?

And you say there is Islamic agenda when it is done in cahoots with Christians?

Sincerely, I am not bothered by the Islamic agenda. I am worried about my brothers, whose own agenda is to build houses of straw on the earth, instead of lasting legacies on the Rock. Now that rodents are eating up the house without right foundation, they trounce about in confusion with salted flagella.

Yes, I have a problem with the imbecility of the Christian faithful in the face of looming calamity; I have some angst against the brethren that easily fall into the Islamic net of guile, which is by far more dangerous than violence. Away with inciting messages from the pulpit. They are rabble-rousing voices of confusion snared by flesh. Where are the Elijahs of old that could shut up the heavens at their word and boldly announce their presence to King Ahab. Where are the Joshuas that could alter the course of time? The times we are in go beyond whimpering noises and organising soulless national prayers.

Christians have become complacent and comfortable in our little chiefdoms and huge multi-thousand-seater cathedrals where all we do is to poach members of other churches, leaving perishing souls at the vagaries of Islamic predators. We have starved and defrauded the needy in our midst, thereby making them vulnerable to free loans and Greek gifts. There is nothing desirable or attractive in today’s Christian, as it was in Antioch when people identified the apostles by the way they lived, not because of the size of their cathedrals or their revolving signboards.

The altar of Christ has become a stage for all shades of wonky characters and shamans, deceiving and leading non-perceptive souls to damnation. The altar of Christ has been polluted by comedians invited by pretentious showmen to crack abominable jokes in flagrant violation of the warning against jesting, just to pull crowd. Hungry souls are now weary, confused and marooned because the shepherd has turned the altar of Christ into repugnant automated teller machines and shops where all manner of debauchery is exalted because this is the 21st century. The church is now where ‘holy ghost’ now instructs ‘pastors’ to impregnate their female members or hire fake miracle receivers. The church is being rubbished by ‘dog of men’ who cannot zip up. Shame!

Why then will not God look on while we are terrorised by the armies of Egypt?

Surely, nobody can Islamise this country; it is impossible, not because they will not try but because the more they try, the more they fail, as long as we resist them by living righteously and obey our God. Even the suspended Ruga settlement wahala may not be rugged after all, if we know and maintain our stand on the Lord’s army. We should remain on the Lord’s side in words and deeds so that the Lord too will remain on our side. Romans 8:31 made it clear that if the Lord is on our side, no Islamic agenda can overwhelm us. Senacherib tried to annihilate God’s people but he learnt the hard way, as the lord rained bombs on his armies, wiping them off whereupon his own sons chopped off his head. That same God is today, yesterday and forever. But how can His presence follow us to the battle when we no longer hear his voice? The question now is: Are we standing on the Covenant? Are we still building on the foundation laid on the precious blood of Jesus or one we built on greed and fat offerings and seeds? Do we easily dump our faith because of clinking evil coins from Egypt? Can we stand our ground in the face of persecution and trial or eat the king’s porridge, which the three Hebrew children rejected and eventually defied the fiery furnace? Are our eyes stayed only on Christ or cheap lucre? Does the Lord still find us worth defending? Can the bleating of our rams and bullocks supplant obedience?

We have nobody but ourselves to blame for the parlous state of Christians in Nigeria. Today, Christians are marked for extinction in southern Kaduna and many other places; still nothing seems to be happening, emboldening them to now strike at our collective minds. Priests are being killed or abducted at will. Yet our God seems unperturbed. Because our hearts are darkened by sin and our hands stained with filth and blood of the innocent. We pray but God ignores us because He is not moved by our Pharisaic piety. The leaders must be led, by God, before the followers are led aright. We are afraid of what should fear us because we have turned our backs on our God and He has given us into the captivity of our enemies. That is why we turn our backs to the enemies in battle and fall like minions whereas we are lions.

Come, let us Christianise Nigeria instead? By divine power from on High and works of righteousness. Let them trust in their horses and chariots but let us go in the name of our God. Flood the nation with the Word of life; righteousness peace and joy in the Holy Ghost. Give love free reins too for we are called to love even those who hate us. Burn with compassion for souls and invade the creeks and hamlets and wherever human soul breeds. Let us showcase the power of the gospel and possess the gates of our enemies.