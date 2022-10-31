By Henry Uche

The Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited Mr. Demola Igbalajobi, has urged Nigerian companies to support indigenously manufactured softwares to boost Nigeria’s economy. He made this call at the 54th International Conference of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) held in Port Harcourt, recently.

Igbalajobi who delivered a paper on “Leveraging HR Technology Tools to Enable and Sustain Business Performance” noted that one of the major challenges of the post Covid-19 era was managing employees under a remote and hybrid working environment without losing productivity, hence the need to explore and deploy home- made softwares.

According to him, more than ever before, human resources specialists have had to adopt creative ways of optimally recruiting and managing their respective human capital, for this reason, the company has been developing software which utilises artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and machine learning to provide HR, administration and financial services that boost productivity and increase profitability.

With the conference theme, “Leading People, Growing Nations” he stated the importance of growing the Nigerian economy and reducing the impact of capital flight when consumers locally source their technology needs such as software products and services. He posited that there was an increased demand for homegrown software to facilitate productivity in this new dispensation.

“Indigenous software developers understand local nuances better in deploying technology that delivers bespoke solutions. These innovative products are often designed to world class standards, and thereby able to boost local industries by retaining top talents here, reducing capital flight and the need for foreign exchange to procure international alternatives.” He affirmed.