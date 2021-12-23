The two-part column published between the last Thursday in the year 2020 and January 7, 2021, was titled “Dark days ahead.”

Like the work of a prophetic writer, it specifically analyzed the security situation in Nigeria, pointing out the lapses, evaluating the activities of security heads that were overwhelmed and had capitulated under the situation, unable to perform optimally. Even at that, the frightening security situation in the country is yet to improve.

Despite all the efforts of the military to decimate the terrorists as reported by Army top brass, the internal security of the country throughout 2021 did not look impressive. No wonder vocal, well-meaning Nigerians have turned to the media to vent their frustrations. Yet some cronies of the administration are deliberately not seeing the administration’s flaundering security-wise.

The number of deaths, via killing by bandits, robbers, kidnappers and other dangerous groups like the Black Axe have further escalated the graph of insecurity in the country.

Also, the unending spate of kidnappings has, painfully, not abated. If for over a decade the country cannot find lasting solution to all the patches of insecurity almost overwhelming all our security agencies, what has been more baffling is the display of demonic guts and impunity by bandits who have infiltrated many states, from Katsina to Zamfara and flagging into Kaduna and Niger, where they now collect taxes and have hoisted their Islamic State flag by providing ‘security’ for the local farmers in a souverign country. Their expansionist move has further seen them flank into Nasarawa and Kogi states, not excluding Plateau and Imo states. The gory situation daily publicized has further exacerbated the kidnapping activities of bandits, ISWAP and local criminals who are on rampage in all the states of the federation, targeting soft spots and kidnapping traditional rulers.

When the custodians of our tradition are chased about like fowls and hacked down mercilessly, then the end is near. Traditional rulers, who had over the years held the fort of rulership before the introduction of politics, are being killed like commoners.

Truly, all is not well with Nigeria. From security to politics to economy, the story is the same. Despite this gloomy picture, President Muhammadu Buhari, had concretely planned his 79th birthday in faraway Istanbul, Turkey. Being in a birthday mood means a lot. That is not the appropiate time for citizens to complain of injustice, nor lack of food. It is not a time any Nigerian should complain about anything. They should hide their anger and wish the President a happy birthday. After all, did the President not exhibit his magnanimity when he directed the minister of finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to ensure that all government doctors that participated in the last nationwide strike be paid their full salaries during the period.

Such a leader does not need his feathers ruffled but needs our collective encouragement. After all, we cast votes for his transparent trustworthiness. Did we not cue into his camppaign mantra and believe his party and himself when they promised to deal with the security menace ravaging the country at the time? When a leader is overwhelmed, such a leader needs encouragement, instead of lashing at his administration and exposing the negatives in government. By so doing, such a leader could, after all, see reason to change and restrategise. The President must be at his peak of happiness. With his wife around him and selected members of his cabinet for the trip to Istanbul, he was pictured cutting a birthday cake moulded in national colours, green-white-green, to start the day, then he went straight to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Recep Erdogan.

According to reports, while responding to a tribute by Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs, President Buhari said he would put in his best for Nigeria until the last day when, in 2023, he hands over to a successor and returns to his farm to tend crops and livestock.

“I thought that, being away from Abuja, I would escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home.

“I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.”

In as much as Nigerians still feel very disheartened over the security situation in the country, someone ought to have bravely mustered the courage and informed the President that he was enjoying the concerted effort of a focused and detrabalised leader in Turkey. Someone should have told the President that terrorists in Turkey were involved in a string of kidnappings, bombings and bank robberies until martial law was declared in 1971. Today, the story has changed. No wonder the country can host other African leaders to an international conference and even host President Buhari, the birthday celebrant.

See why the President should be encouraged to add more mandates to his Turkey celebration message like Herod Antipas in the Bible whose daughter danced to his heart’s delight and he asked her to demand anything. Juxtaposing the daughter as Nigerians, who are celebrating the President’s birthday, pouring encomiums on him, and an impressed President promised to do more for the country, are the daughter of the celebrating king who excitedly asked Nigerians to request for one thing of their choice, definitely, Nigerians would want the President to declare a state of emergency in insecurity and improved the ailing economy. By this request, Nigerians hopefully would expect a complete turnaround of events that would lead to the new year, 2022. After accomplishing this great task, then the President can return to his hometown to safely increase his livestock.

-——-——————————-

Chrismas Security Tips

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mbah, has advised travellers to beware of unsolicited friendly gestures during their journey, noting that such “friendships” are eventually targeted at drugging the passenger, with the aim to rob them of their valuables.

Also, travellers are advised to only carry the ATM card with less money credit paradventure they are accosted and escorted to an ATM machine by kidnappers.

• Keep safe!! COVID-19 is real. SECURITY FILE wishes all our readers a safe Christmas celebration.