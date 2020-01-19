Daniel Kanu

The governorship candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Imo state, Chief Brady Nwosu, has asked the people of Imo to accept the Supreme Court ruling which gave Senator Hope Uzodinma victory over the ousted former governor Emeka Ihedioha.

He urged political actors in the state to eschew bitterness and support the new administration. In a statement he personally signed and available to Sunday Sun, Nwosu said: “There is the need for all stakeholders to come together and ensure that the state is not destroyed by bitterness, deceit, anger or treachery at this trying moment in the history of the state.

“Since the Apex court has given its verdict, we should come together as one to build our great state. The man that is declared the governor (Sen. Hope Uzodinma) is also one of our great sons. So, let’s support him, rally round him and ensure we build a state that we all will be proud of”

“The truth is that God is the one that is in control of the affairs of men. Nothing takes Him unawares and if He has allowed this to happen, we should all take it in giant stride and support the one He has shifted the power to,” he added.