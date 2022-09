President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerians to hope and pray for God’s will to be done as the country prepares to elect a new president, governors and lawmakers at national and states’ levels in next year’s general elections.

He spoke at the opening of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Standing Committee Meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, where he restated the commitment of the Federal Government to continue to support the church and ensure freedom of worship for citizens.

“I wish to inform you that this government will continue to support the church in the freedom of worship. We will continue to work with the Nigerian inter-religious council on issues about religion and I encourage you all to keep praying for Nigeria, our dear country.

“As we look forward to the fourth coming elections, we must hope and pray for God’s will to be done. God’s kingdom will never come until his people seek his will and do his will in their daily living, in their family and in our nation.”

Represented by Minister for Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, Buhari urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the country’s success, saying, “God’s will be of utmost importance in our lives.”

Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) President, Daniel Okoh, represented by Bishop Mike Akpami, reiterated the association’s commitment to continue to identify with the Anglican Communion.

“We shall continue to identify with you in all circumstances, the Anglican Communion is no doubt one Church that has made great impact in both social-economic and spiritual development of our country Nigeria. It is also a strong voice in Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) which is one of the blocks of Christian Association of Nigeria. As you gather today, I urge you brethren to stand up for Jesus and for righteousness in our world. Remember this country in your prayers and particularly Christians who are facing severe persecutions in different parts of the country on account of their faith in Jesus Christ.”

Meanwhile, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Henry Ndukuba reiterated the Church’s commitment to stand for the Christian faith.

According to Ndukuba, the country is passing through difficult and trying times and many Nigerians were suffering.

He, however, said God is the sovereign Lord of all the earth and shall over-rule in the challenges of the nation.