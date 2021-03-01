Adamawa State Governor, Umoru Ahmadu Fintiri, has called on governments, at all levels, to join hands with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the war against the menace of drug abuse before the scourge destroys Nigeria.

The governor made the call when he received the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), who paid him a courtesy visit, yesterday, while on familiarisation and assessment tour of the state command of the agency.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Marwa to lead the war against drugs in the country.

“As our son and leader in Adamawa, we are proud of your achievements within the short period of coming on board. You have demonstrated capacity as a full army general by carrying out this assignment for the good of Nigeria.”

He promised to support the drug war by building a rehabilitation centre for the agency and creating drug control committees in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

According to him, “there cannot be any better time than now for governments, at all levels, to join hands with NDLEA in the war to kill the menace of drug abuse, otherwise the scourge will destroy the country because all the crimes ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, rape and others thrive on drug abuse.

“This means NDLEA is very central to the survival of the country and as such, I want to appeal to President Buhari for appropriate funding of the agency so that it can function appropriately.”

Earlier, Marwa commended the governor for his support for the state command of the agency and pleaded for more because of the enormity of the problem.

“In the last six weeks, we have been able to seize over N60 billion worth of drugs across the country, this is huge and enormous. The recent seizure of over 230 tons of cannabis in Edo State alone is the largest in the history of NDLEA and this has been made possible through our maxim, which is, offensive action and the renewed commitment of our personnel,” he said.

Addressing leaders of the Muslim Council of Adamawa State after leaving the Government House, the NDLEA boss said the agency has been doing a lot in the renewed fight against drug abuse, adding that it can’t do it all alone and as such needs the support of religious leaders.

“Unless we take drastic steps against drug abuse, the scourge is capable of destroying our country and because we have no other country other than Nigeria, we need the support of our religious leaders to prevent our youths and women from getting into drugs. We need you in your sermons and lectures to talk to our people while we continue to do our best to cut drug supply, ensure demand reduction through preventive strategies,” he said.

Chairman of the council, Gambo Jika, said given the damage drug is doing in North America; Nigeria cannot afford to wait till the current situation gets worse.

While promising to mobilise the Islamic community in the state to support the work of NDLEA, Jika said: “Everybody knows your capacity that you deliver on any assignment and we have no doubt you will succeed in your current work.”

Marwa thereafter visited the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustapha, to seek the partnership of the traditional institution and support of the emirate to create drug control committees in every community in the state because of the enormous influence of the monarch not only in Nigeria but also beyond the shores of the country.

The NDLEA also met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), during which he sought the support of the clerics. CAN Chairman, Dammy Mamza, assured him that all Christians in the state would support the agency in its war against drug abuse.

He later held another meeting with the leaders of NURTW, RTEAN, tankers drivers, PSN, ACPN and other stakeholders at the state command of the agency after which he met with officers and men of the command.