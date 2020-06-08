Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has urged the people of Plateau State to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal.

He expressed hope that the confirmation will come despite the politics that has surrounded the entire process.

Governor Lalong stated this during the Church Service to mark five years in office and 2020 democracy day held at Government House Chapel, Jos, Plateau State.

‘We should continue to pray for one of us, our sister who was nominated by the National Judicial Council of Nigeria to be President of the Court of Appeal, she just finished a term and the President is about nominating her, let’s pray that the President will nominate her and then she will be confirmed as President of the Court of Appeal.

‘This is because everything requires prayer, we are in a political era, we are not doubting Mr President but we are saying that when it takes too long people will begin yo say a lot of things, let’s us pray so that, that will be done as quickly as possible for us to have somebody from the state to occupy that office.’

The governor said the president has selected four governors in the country to advised him and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on how to ease down the lockdown in the state.

‘Whatever is going on, now in respect to COVID-19, is recommended by the Governors and whatever that is good that is recommended by the Governors, the President always comply.

‘On the easing down and reopening of places of worship, we have contacted the National leadership of CAN and they have given us the guidelines for the reopening of places of worships, the same thing with schools, we are waiting on the Ministry of education to give us the guidelines for reopening of schools.’

He advised people to take the guidelines provided by the government seriously to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

‘As we ease down, I want people to know that it is their health, if you comply with the guidelines provided by the government, you will be protected if you don’t comply you will risk your life.

‘I know that I have a humble leaders in Plateau who will advise us on the reopening of places of worship in the state based on our peculiarity, the church leaders will take responsibility at that stage, the same thing with the markets so that our economy will pick up,’ he stated.