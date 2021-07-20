Candidate of Boot Party for the forthcoming election, Okeke Chika Jerry has called on the electorate to join the moving train of the party towards enthroning a new order in Anambra State.

Chika Jerry while carrying out a sensitization outreach in Onitsha yesterday revealed that BOOT Party was an acronym that stands for “Because Of Our Tomorrow” (BOOT).

He noted that the party was formed in the ideology of safeguarding today and doing the right things so that tomorrow can be secured.

“The symbol is Boot. People wear boot for protection not for killing. Boot is used to protect our legs from harm. We protect ourselves because of our tomorrow. So let’s vote BOOT Party in order to protect our tomorrow”

“Our roads will be fixed. Our children will have good schools. There should be good hospitals. Our elders and children will be taken good care of. Food will be massively produced. Importers will be supported to build industries here. Our youths will be engaged meaningfully and insecurity will be a thing of the past. It will be freedom for all. Nobody will molest you again on our streets and roads. You will live to cry no more in Anambra State” he said.

Giving further insight into what his manifesto and action plans entail, Chika Jerry said his administration if elected into office will give the youths a pride of place in the scheme of doing things in Anambra State.

“The time has come and that time is now for the youths of Anambra State to take their destiny into their own hands. They say we are leaders of tomorrow but many tomorrow has passed without seeing ourselves in any leadership position rather they stick to power using us to win elections and dumping us after the election.

“Our youths after paying heavily to acquire high education will come out without seeing any job yet there are some party faithful who do nothing for the government but they get fat bank alerts monthly. If Nigeria must move forward again, the youths must take over the government now and it must begin with Anambra come November 6, 2021” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.