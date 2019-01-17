The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has called for the support of Imo people towards “recovering the state from its pitiable socio-political and economic condition.”

Araraume made the appeal last Friday, when he formally kicked off his campaign, in Owerri, the state capital.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the Media and Strategic Communication Unit of hiscampaign orgnanisation, Araraume said his desire to join the race was informed by his strong commitment to right the wrongs of the present state government, in the general interest of the state.

He said he is not contesting the governorship seat to acquire property, take people’s land or amass dubious wealth because God had blessed him and his family with everything they need in life.

“For me, the most challenging aspect is to get our people back. There is high distrust among the people and against the state government. Our people are like a conquered people. The task is to bring them back to the level they were before and restore their confidence.

“In the issue of governance, the starting point is to create policies that will give the people hope. If you look at Imo critically, for instance, the education sector, you will find that nothing is working. The education sector has collapsed. From the primary education level up to the tertiary level, our education has collapsed.

“We need to get back and rebuild confidence. We need to train and retrain the teachers, boost their morale and pay them living wages. What is happening now is that when you go to our schools, you find that our teachers have become traders,’’ Araraume said.

On the dilapidation of infrastructure in the state, the two-time senator said the issues will be addressed aggressively in order to attract both foreign and local business investors, saying Imo State is strategically located for huge investments.

“We need to tackle these and address them immediately. Look at our local government system. It is dead.

“Presently, no local government in Imo State gets their allocation. So, you need to work on that; reassure the people and rebuild their confidence; make sure each local government gets what is due to it and also work with it.

“I’ll ensure each local government chairman resides within the local government.”