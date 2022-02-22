From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed the need for cooperation of the international community including other global, regional bodies and financial institutions to concretize efforts against unconstitutional changes of government and deter coup plotters in West Africa.

His remarks follows tough stance by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against recent coups d’etat in the sub-region.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity

Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, stated this late Monday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, MP who was accompanied by British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

According to the Vice President, “there is a lot of attention being paid to coups d’etat going on, especially in the West African sub-region, I think it is important that we take a closer look at how to prevent and deter coups detat and adventurers of various kinds who want to take over governments by force.

“One of the critical things which have been discussed at various ECOWAS meetings is how to cooperate with the rest of the world, bodies such as the UN, EU and some of the Development Finance Institutions to give our sanctions more teeth.”

“So, we think that if there is some cooperation at the multilateral level, we might be able to deter some of these coups. I think that it is an issue that we should engage even more on because it is troubling that one after the other, countries are experiencing coups detat,” the VP added.

Speaking on the government’s efforts in the area of energy transition and economic development, the Vice President restated Nigeria’s commitment to the post COP26 agenda while calling on the wealthier countries in the international community to fulfil their obligation, especially in funding gas as a transition fuel.

He commended the United Kingdom’s acknowledgement of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan, among other efforts to ensure growth in the economy and foster prosperity among the people.

Earlier in her remarks, the UK Minister for Africa, Ford, recalled the cordial relationship that exists between Nigeria and the UK, noting the need for improved collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, and green energy, among others.

She commended the excellent job done by the Muhammadu Buhari Administration with the Economic Sustainability Plan which has ensured a positive growth trajectory of the economy.

The VP also presided over a board meeting of the Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA, virtually earlier in the morning yesterday.