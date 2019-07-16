Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described the death of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunrin along Benin-Sagamu lastFriday last by suspected herdsmen, as tragic.

It, however, said it is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said times of tragedy is not for politics, saying it was disrespectful for the departed and her family.

The statement read: “The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin and followed up with a telephone call.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

“Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

“Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this.”

However, Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, called for arrest of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

It also criticised Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, for blaming herdsmen for the insecurity in the country.

Obasanjo had written an open letter to President Buhari on the prevalence of insecurity in the country, calling for a national dialogue where the Fulani and other ethnic groups could be open about their grievances that have led to insecurity which have led to insecurity in the country.

Similarly, Soyinka called for a national conference to address the killings by suspected herdsmen.

But Miyetti Allah’s National Secretary, Alhassan Saleh, advised the Federal Government to take decisive action against all “elements” and their sponsors causing instability in the country, claiming that Obasanjo may want to “destabilise the government.

“The earlier they get him (Obasanjo) arrested and dealt with, according to the laws of the land, the better. He doesn’t mean well for the country. We just elected a new government; we have a National Assembly that was just inaugurated. Nobody needs any conference, except they are pushing for something else.”