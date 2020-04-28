Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi yesterday asked journalists to partner with his government.

Speaking in a live broadcast in Abakaliki yesterday, Governor Umahi described an earlier misunderstanding with The Sun and Vanguard newspapers as unfortunate.

He urged journalists to always report with facts while bearing in mind the peculiarities of the state.

He said: ‘’I have directed that The Sun and The Vanguard reporters be invited to join us. The unfortunate incident with the press was not intentional, but I am asking everybody to disregard what has happened, because we are all partners in progress and let us work together. But I will advise that you please cross check your information before publication.

“There are certain write-ups that people are not happy about. But I have said please let everybody down tools in love and work together. I specifically asked that The Sun and Vanguard reporters be invited because as a father when you beat a child with one hand, you bring the child back with another hand. I believe strongly that if anybody wants to intentionally bring you down he can’t pull you down standing, he will certainly go down with you. And you may even rise above him.

“The single way to be happy in life is to be happy with success. I want to invite the press for partnership and also ask them to also please help us build the state.”