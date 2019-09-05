Perpetua Egesimba

The Timilehin Leukaemia Foundation (TLF), a non Governmental Organisation has partnered with Agidingbi Spare Parts Dealers Association, Ikeja to create awareness on leukaemia and voluntary blood donation for people living with leukaemia and other deadly diseases that require blood transfusion.

Speaking at the voluntary blood donation exercise, founder TLF, Mrs Janet Modupe Oyedele who lost her only son to the disease said a lot of people are still ignorance of it.

According to her, a leukaemia child can have between four to five pints of blood in a day which most times are not readily available hence one of the reasons for the voluntary blood donation exercise to help patients.

“The vision of the foundation is to provide support in facilitating research in the area of natural and medical solutions to reduce leukaemia to a non-terminal and non-existence disease in the world.”

Oyedola who appreciated the spare parts dealers for their selfless service to humanity said they want the blood banks to have sufficient blood and ensure fast and immediate replacement.

“We also want to sign up, at least, one million people as voluntary blood donors in Nigeria. This is to enable leukaemia patients and sufferers of other deadly diseases get blood for free.

“We have taken up four cases of leukaemia patients made up of three children and one adult in our government hospital. Unfortunately, we lost two of them because we could only assist minimally considering the strength of the NGO.”

She appealed to the government to help make treatment of the disease free in the country and urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of donating blood to save the lives of people suffering from leukaemia and other deadly diseases.

Chairman of the Spare Parts Association, Andy Udoka Ome lauded the foundation for the programme and his colleagues for voluntarily coming out enmassed to donate blood freely to help patients.