From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has described the level of destruction at the Correctional Facility in Imo State as sad.

The Vice President stated this Tuesday when he along with Governor of ImoState, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of State Budget and Planning Prince Clem Agba and Senior Government Officials of the Imo State Government visited the Nigerian Prison Imo State Correctional Facility that was attacked.

Osinbajo through his verified Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo tweeted: “I was sad to see the level of destruction at the Correctional Facility in Imo State.

“The path of violence can only lead to disaster. It is easy to take peace for granted but we need not learn the value of peace through the horrible crucible of war.”

