Maduka Nweke

Alex Adefarasin is the Chief Executive Officer, Arkbridge Company Limited . The company is a promoter of many real estate firms that have developed so many estates within and outside Lagos State. These estates include the New Lagos City Developments , Century Park Estate and the Freedom Park Estate.

Adefarasin is skilled in negotiation, business planning, entrepreneurship, sales management, development strategy, project management and market analysis. A strong entrepreneurship professional with a Bachelor’s degree focused in Electronics and Computer Engineering from Lagos State, University. He is an Alumni of different business schools around the world.

As Chief Executive, Adefarasin leads the development and execution of the ZHL’s long term goals & strategies with a view to creating shareholder value.

Adefarasin beleives that deploying funds with a professional property developer does not remove the risk from investing in property.In this interview, he explains more.

Excerpts:

Investment

The Fairfield Apartments in New Lagos City has been structured to produce 18 per cent- 25 per cent income per annum over the five years term and full capital repayment at maturity or own an apartment unit , the choice is yours. Income in the FAI Opportunity is created from sales, mortgage payment structure and rental income. Income payments will start after 12 months and then will be paid quarterly or annually thereafter for the next five years.

Investors can choose to receive their income either quarterly or annually at the rate of 4.5 per cent – 6.5 per cent or 18 per cent – 25 per cent respectively. A fixed income is a clear benefit since you can plan ahead knowing the level of income you should receive.

Returns

The investment aims to provide return of the capital in full at maturity. However, please note that the return of capital in the plan is not guaranteed as it is possible for you to get back less than your original investment at the end of the term if you cash in your investment before the five years tenure. However, we have structured that you can own a unit valued at N16 million for every N12.5 million you invest into FAI Opportunity platform.

Risk

Deploying funds with a professionally proven Property Developer, creates an opportunity for an investment. It does not anyway remove the risk from investing in property. The FAI Opportunity, we believe, offers every attractive investment terms, but you should understand that the return of capital and payment of income are not guaranteed and that investing in property is not done without risk. You should read the risks described before deciding whether the investment is suitable for you. Some of the risks are; Liquidity: Property can be difficult to sell or take longer than anticipated to sell. The exit arrangements in the Fairfield Apartments Investment do not rely entirely on the sale of the property.

Lower levels of occupancy: If properties are not let out sufficiently then rental yields may fall below expectations. The Property Developer specializes in acquiring properties with lower occupancy rates and then increasing occupancy and rates with mortgage payment structure from Property buyers and monthly rental payment from tenants.

Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that the Property Manager will be successful in every instance. Lower occupancy rates would typically apply at the time of purchasing properties and whilst renovation work being undertaken. Higher expenses: If non-controllable expenses increase, such as utilities, taxes and insurance, the rental yields will decrease to the extent those increases cannot be passed on to the tenants.

income options

This provides annual or quarterly income income which will be credited to your account within five working days of the date stated. The annual payment is 18 per cent – 25 per cent gross that commenced on December 6, 2019 until December 6, 2024 inclusive. Quarterly payments are 4.5 per cent – 6.5 per cent gross.

Repayment

In addition to the income option you have chosen, you should receive your full original investment (plus any interest earned during the offer period). At the end of the Investment period, there might be Opportunity for investors to rollover into an alternative plan offered by AMH Capital. Please note that it is possible that you will not receive your original investment back in full.

Canceling investment

You will have the right to conceal your plan within 14 days of receiving from us a notice of your right to conceal. Withdrawal notices, which AMH Capital receives prior to the investment date on January 1, 2020, will receive a full return of the initial investment. No early bonus interest will be paid on cancellation. However, you should note that for notices received on or after January 1, 2020, the date on which securities will be purchased, you cannot reclaim a full refund of your investment if the price at which assets within the plan were purchased have fallen at the time you select to conceal your investment. In these circumstances a withdrawal fee of N45,000 per square meter + VAT plus an additional 5 per cent of the initial capital amount will be levied.

As all charges are reflected in the terms offered, the value of your investment is likely to be less than the amount originally invested in it, particularly during the early years of the plan.

Subscriber’s death

If the subscriber dies, his investment will be transferred to either his personal representatives or beneficiaries as directed by them after probate has been granted and proven. This will insure as administrative charge of N9,000 per square meter + VAT. The total value of his investments forms part of his estate for inheritance purposes.

Withdrawal

The Fairfield Apartment Investment Opportunity is designed to be held for the full term of five years. Should you subsequently withdraw by selling your investment at any time during the investment period, a withdrawal fee of N45,000 per square meter + VAT plus an additional 6 per cent in year one, 5 per cent in year two, 4 per cent in year three and 3 per cent in year four will be levied. As all charges are reflected in the terms offered, the value of your investment is likely to be less than the amount originally invested in it, particularly during the early years of the plan.

Documents

Within the five working days of receipt of your application, we will send you an acknowledgment and an investment contract. We will also, if applicable, send a notice of your right to cancel (as described previously). Every year thereafter, you will receive a statement of valuation of your investment. You will also have access to your dashboard on the AMH Capital website where you can view returns, payment and make withdrawal request etc. Although, your holding is recorded and separately identified by us. A certificate will be issued.

Project

The population of only Lekki and its environs is currently over four million, with more than 58 per cent under 45 years of age with an increasing population of 4 per cent annually driving the need for apartment houses. Those who subscribe have a lot of benefits to enjoy. These benefits includes but not limited to a fixed annual or quarterly income of 18 per cent – 25 per cent or 4.5 per cent – 6.5 per cent respectively.

This is an investment with no stock market exposure that is open to new individuals, cooperative or institutional investors. The scheme is available for long term investment through our mortgage housing plan.

The investment is backed by our collaterized contract to guarantee the safety of your capital. Early investment incentive to own units for 15 per cent less the selling points and there is no initial charges instead 100 per cent allocation. There is an option to own a unit worth N16 million or get your full capital back after receiving more than 72 per cent of profit.

Since the population of Lagos State on the Lekki axis is increasing, anyone investing in what our company is providing has a great opportunity to make much money for the future.

About N10 billion has already gone into the development of infrastructure and efforts to make the site such visible. Infrastructure alone so far has consumed over N2 billion.

The project is billed to be delivered and handed over in 48 months which is equal to four years. In that regards, in the next 36 months the project will have been delivered to the public.