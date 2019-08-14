Chinenye Anuforo

The CEO, Pearly Bleuwaters International Consulting, Mr. Victor Oshodi, has said that businesses that want to grow and stay active in today’s digital age must embrace the right technology solutions to bolster growth, otherwise they would die.

Oshodi, addressing journalists at a forum organised by Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), explained that businesses fail in the 21st Century because they refuse to allow technology to drive business.

He said the world has gone digital and every business, including SMEs, must automate their operations in line with modern technology to align with global trends in business.

Giving insights to some of its technology solutions that address business and organisational needs, the project director of Pearly Bleuwaters, Mr. Joseph Ogunleye, said the management consulting firm, with vast experience in providing intelligent business advice and solutions to businesses in Nigeria and globally, provides unique service solutions to SMEs and organisations, based on their needs and challenges.

Ogunleye said the firm’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, which is developed in-house with 100 per cent local content, addresses the issue of big data analytics and that organisations could gather data, analyse such data and use the outcome for on-the-spot business decision.

“Bleu ERP software is used for both big and small organisations for its centralised approach to business processes. With it, customers can collect, store, manage, and interpret data from various business units. Likewise, ERP is used to automate back-office tasks and streamline cross-departmental workflows. When optimised, the solution can drive efficiency, lower costs and increase profitability. Our ERP software is a suite of applications that helps to manage core business processes,” Ogunleye said.