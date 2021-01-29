By Henry Akubuiro

Award-winning poet, author and chartered surveyor, Hon. Levi Oguike, has lost his elder brother, Sir Israel Oguike, aged 82. Sir Israel Oguike, whose death occurred on Tuesday January 19th, 2021, is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

A native of Umuguma, Owerri West LGA, Imo State, he was a Knight of St. Christopher, Diocese of Calabar; the CEO, Issy Builders and Issy Agencies Ltd.

Reacting to his brother’s passage, Oguike told Daily Sun: “My brother was the patriarch of the Diolo kindred and a devout Christian and community leader. He will be sorely missed. His death was a glorious passage.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family soon.