The people of Ilesa in Osun State are counting their luck and joyful to God for having among them a young, successful entrepreneur in the mold of Leye Ajanaku. The young financial expert, presently a Senior Country Accountant with the Accruent Amsterdam, is a promise keeper. Some years ago, Leye, the grandson of legendary Ijesha businessman and transporter, Chief Isaac. O. Ajanaku, founded the Olaleye Ajanaku Foundation to meet the needs of his kinsmen in the area of poverty eradication, social amenities, education and health. As a man true to his words, he is already making good his promises by meeting the obligations of the foundation. Leye, who resides in Holland, claimed his interest to reach out to his people stemmed from the reports he gets from friends and family members about the situation at home.

Ajanaku’s calendar for 2020 will start with the official opening of the Foundation building in the heart of Ilesa and follow with the launch of the ‘Health is Wealth’ programme, where a group of medical doctors would treat the sick, aged, women and children for free.

Leye has also listed other projects to include the provision of potable water to select areas of the town, and a bursary/scholarship programme for indigent students later in the year. The young philanthropist who is obviously excited with the plans hinted that the foundation has no political undertone and claims it runs with the support and goodwill of friends and associates.