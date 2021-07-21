By Christian Agadibe

With a 2018 report by the World Poverty Clock showing that 86.9 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty, Nigeria was since then labelled the poverty capital of the world.

This figure, however, is said to represent nearly 50 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated 180 million population, hence, calls for dire solutions. It was in its efforts to alter this sad estimate that the America-based NGO, the Liberty Family Foundation (LFF), donated $6,500 to the Candlelight Foundation. This, it said, is in line with its fight against hunger and extreme poverty among the less advantaged persons in the society.

As noted in a media statement issued to newsmen at the weekend, LFF set out to assist existing organisations with humanitarian services as part of its efforts to give back to communities locally, nationally, and across the world.

According to LFF Programme Director, Esther Bankole, it was a rigorous one month search process for organisations that aid the less privileged people in Nigeria.

“Together with the Director, April Liberty, we uncovered many organisations doing tremendous grassroots work in and around Lagos State,” she added.

Consequently, The Candlelight organisation, which is based in Lagos State, was one of the organisations that met their criteria. “It is an organisation that stood out because of its mission to lift patrons out of their current circumstances through empowerment and educational courses.”

Bankole said, “the goal of The Candlelight Foundation, with soup kitchen and the Liberty Family Foundation, is to expand on existing programmes and launch new vocational activities to create more positive changes in the lives of the beneficiaries.”

She stated that LFF is excited to embark on this support and future projects with The Candlelight Foundation, which she would lead in the region.

Commending the donor, the Executive Director, The Candlelight Foundation, Ms. Uzoamaka Okeke, said: “We appreciate the Liberty Family Foundation for this kind support; it will go a long way in helping us achieve our cause.”

