A US-based non-profit organisation, Liberty Family Foundation (LFF), has donated $31,700 to The Candlelight Foundation to secure a five-year lease on a property in Surulere area of Lagos State. The property is meant for the Foundation’s soup kitchen where thousands of meals are provided to the hungry in the community for free.

The LFF is a private family NGO founded in the US and believes in giving back to communities locally, nationally, and throughout the world. Its founder, business entrepreneur and technology mogul, Michael Liberty, made the generous contribution through the LFF in honour of his late mother, Mary “Mae” McCarthy Liberty. He described Mae, as she was fondly called, as a generous and cheerful soul who always helped those in need.

According to Liberty, the mission of LFF is to help those in need and inspire other civic leaders and individuals to do the same, thereby, improving the quality of life for all.

As a multi-faceted entrepreneur, who has built his fortune and success through his remarkable vision and diversified approach towards creating cutting edge niches in numerous industries, Mr. Liberty has delved into real estate, textile, retail, and technology over the course of three decades.