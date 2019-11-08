Marcus Nkire

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (AlGOVC) has demanded autonomy for councils saying it would resolve the insecurity challenges in the country.

National President of the association, Lawrence Onuchukwu, who stated this, yesterday, decried the worsening security in some local government areas and urged the Federal Government to empower councils to tack insecurity at the grassroots.

Onuchukwu, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), spoke at a local government vice chairmen annual security summit with the theme “Local Government Administration as a Panacea to Security” in Abuja.

“We need Local government autonomy to enhance development. There can be no development where there is no security; insecurity starts at the grassroots level and we are aware that autonomy will go a long way in buttressing effective administration,” Onuchukwu said.

An expert on local government studies and lecturer at Nassarawa State University, Mohammed Abdullahi, maintained that improvements in the welfare of citizens and empowerment of council would help resolve insecurity in the grassroots. Abdullahi implored council administrators to be accountable or risk revolt from the masses.